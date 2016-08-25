Visit Algarve to Make the Most Out of Your Holiday

How do you attain those long lasting good looks on your home with good quality paint job? It is not always an easy decision. A lot of us rely on instincts when it comes to choosing the best paint for the best surfaces. With the best choice of paints, you will be able to have interior decorations that can stand up to wears, abuse and even grime. The right kind of paintwork is also good for creating the right blend as well as finishing for your home. But how do you make the right choice of color when you are planning to hire Gold Coast painters to update your spaces?

Choose quality paint

Paints are not equal. Some paints are better than others and you can easily tell from the price of the paint. If it is good quality, it is likely to cost you more. Weight is also an important determinant of the quality of the paint. The best quality generally contains less water and more solids in the mixture such as resin and fine quality titanium oxide. When it is less watery, more color will end up on the walls resulting in better finishing and look. You will obtain a more durable surface and you have finishing that will last for a longer duration of time.

Oil versus water-based paints

The traditional classifications of paint have always been based on this. The oil based variants have traditionally been stronger than the water-based ones. But the water-based paints are increasingly being based on acrylic and are approaching the durability levels of the oil based paints when used in your premises.

Think of the mood

Before you contract the Gold Coast painters to carry out the paintwork, it is important to think of the kind of moods that you want to bring out in a particular move. For example, in the bedroom, you may choose to opt for the colors that bring out a restful mood or those that are a bit a more dramatic. If you choose the softer and cooler colors, you are likely to create a more restful mood.

If you want a more sociable or stimulating room atmosphere, then it is advisable to go with the warmer colors that tend to accentuate that. Choosing brighter colors generally add a more sociable atmosphere in your home. For a more formal ambience, you will need neutral colors. For kids’ rooms, you will need to add colors that evoke energy and excitement but it is important not to over-stimulate with very bright hues of colors. Very bright colors can cause irritability so it is important to carefully watch out for these.

The traffic

The traffic in area is also key in determining the kind of paint to be used. In places with high traffic or rooms that are going to be used by kids or even pets, it is important to for less sheen that is easier to clean. A very reflective finish in the paint will magnify the imperfections as well as dirt or stains on the walls.

Consider lighting

Before you opt for a particular color with the Gold Coast painters, it is important to consider the room lighting. Play out different scenarios on how the colors will look under different lighting conditions including natural lighting, fluorescent lighting and incandescent lighting.

Test the color of choice

Before you run away with any color from the Gold Coast painters, it is important to test the color in order to get a realistic feel of how it will look. Do not be afraid to adopt the bolder strokes in your color choices.

Use Decorations in the Finishing to Add Some Depth

By adding some subtle or more dramatic decorations, it is possible to add some depth to any paintwork so that you can transform a dull room to something more interesting.