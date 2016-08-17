Top Tips for Proper Planning and Organization of Your Event

Planning a party may be an uphill task to many people. However, if you follow the guidelines correctly, you may get it easy. First, you need to figure out the equipment you will need in advance on the day of the event. Equipment like chairs, tables, and utensils should be available in some days before the event day. You should contact companies for chair hire in Melbourne in advance to avoid last minute rush.

The following are some important tips you can follow to plan and organize your event properly.

Consider the number of your guests

The number of guests is an important step to start with when planning for any kind of an event. Depending on the resources you set aside to use on your party, you can invite as many guests as you can. However, the number of guests can affect your party plan considering the menu, the space, and other factors.

For example, if you plan an outdoor party in a small space and it rains, all the guests will squeeze in room available for protection. Similarly, if you invite many guests and your menu cannot cater for them, you will suffer that disappointment. Therefore, it is important to determine the number of guests who will attend your party in order to plan well for them. In addition, determining the number of guests allows you to consult reliable companies for chair hire in Melbourne if you have the exact quantity in mind.

Determine the type of event it will be

In this step, you should determine the type of event you plan to host. This gives you enough time to prepare the correct menu. For example, if you plan for events such as wedding that attracts many people, you can make it simple with a buffet, as a fork buffet is easier to serve during the day than finger foods where you continually heat the nibbles up and pass them around.

Consider space

Space is also an important factor to consider when planning for an event. Ensure your space can comfortably accommodate all the guests you invite. However, not only where the guests sit is important. You should also consider:

· The size of the fridge

For hygiene reasons, you should ensure your food items and drinks are refrigerated. Therefore, ensure the fridge is spacious enough to contain all the food items and drinks you wish serve. You can remove all the items you do not need for the day from the fridge and fix important items. In addition, you should think about ways that you can use to stack items. You can use plastic tubs, clean cupboard boxes, and trays. Drinks may take up large space, therefore, you can chill them up in advance, and transfer them ice filled cool bags.

· Consider oven and hob space

If you plan to have a hot buffet or a last minute cooking, ensure you do not have more items that need space than you have provision for. In addition, this is where earlier and proper planning can help you.