Why You Should Write with a Classy Fountain Pen

The first ever fountain pen was created for an Islamic prophet who demanded a tool for writing that will not stain his garment or hands, and that had a reservoir for ink. The inventor of the first modern fountain pen in 1884 was Lewis Waterman. Most people think fountain pens serve no real purpose aside from giving an allure of retro nostalgia, not to mention the hint of luxury since they are usually more expensive than your average ballpoint pen. So why bother buying one, right? Wrong. When you buy a fountain pen, you have in your hands a piece of precision engineering and design, and loyalty since it will serve you well for years to come. Here are some of the best reasons why fountain pens are worth buying.

Better writing experience

Fountain pens are widely known for being the smoothest among all writing instruments there are. Not to mention that a fountain pen needs little or no pressure at all when writing.

A Wide Array of Ink Colors to use

Black, blue and red are the usual colors of pen inks for ballpoint ones. But have you ever heard of Blue Ocean, Emerald of Chivor, Stormy Grey, Café des Iles, and Rouge Caroubier? There are so many available fountain pen inks out there, with different smoothness, shading, water resistance, permanence and saturation. There are also many different designs of the cases themselves and even the nibs can be made out of steel or gold! That means, owning a fountain pen makes anything you write personalized.

Environment friendly and not disposable

It was reported by the EPA that over 1.6 billion disposable pens are thrown away every year! Because of the convenience these disposable pens offer, the harm for the environment gets overlooked. When you invest in a fountain pen, you can use it for days to come. They even serve as great family heirlooms since they are still as functional as they were from the time they’re bought. Stop contributing to the non-biodegradable trash and start being a proud owner of fountain pens!

Write Comfortably and Improve your Penmanship

Do you have messy handwriting and you want to fix it? Fountain pens can help! With their contoured grip segments and more generous weight, writing with these kinds of pens result in a more comfortable writing experience. Writing with the best fountain pens there are today doesn’t improve your penmanship right off the bat but it can help. When you are in the process of trying to write with a fountain pen, at first you need to take it slow, therefore indirectly forcing you to take your time when writing each and every letter. More details at Notedian.

Unique and Interesting Style

Wake up the inner pen geek in you! It is really quite fascinating that these pens are made up of many parts and they can be as luxurious as having a nib of steel or gold that delivers ink to the page. Unlike your standard ballpoint pen, different kinds of fountain pens have different filling and inking systems and the clear ones called “demonstrators” allow you to see all the internal workings. Visit them online at HTTPS://WWW.NOTEDIAN.COM.