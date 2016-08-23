A basic guide to the available choice of bunk beds

One of the best ways to manage the floor space in your kids’ room is installing a carefully chosen bunk bed. As these beds are stacked one upon another, they proffer ample additional space for storage and kids to play in the room. These beds are great in allowing a well designed room, even if there are space constraints.

But before you choose bunk beds, it is crucial to determine what look you are opting for and what kind of arrangements work best for the space. To understand this, you need to have a proper idea about the various kinds of bunk beds to decide which one to choose.

Standard bunk beds: A standard bunk bedding is the general design of a bed stacked one above the other. It is normally available with two beds or a single twin bed placed over a full sized model. Many standard bedding options allow the flexibility of using each bed separately as fully function twin beds.

Futon bunk beds: A futon bunk bed is a combination of a typical standard upper level bed with a lower level futon. It is equipped with a multipurpose design that proffers comfortable space to sleep for three children in addition to the flexibility of using the bed set as a couch during the daytime. This is an ideal option for rooms that require extra space efficiency during the day.

Trundle bunk beds: This kind of bedding option features secondary bedding that is tucked below the primary bed; generally on casters to facilitate easy usage. For creating extra space for sleeping, you will just need to pull out the trundle and when not in use you can just slip it in under the main bed, in order to save floor space. This particular type of bed can also be added to the design of traditional bunk beds for accommodating three people for sleeping. It is therefore, a good way to maximise the space without having to compromise the comfort.

L-shaped bunk beds: This is a basic design of bunk bed that sets up a lower bed in perpendicular angle to the upper one, creating an L-shape. It is normally advised for bigger rooms as these beds utilise more floor space than standard bunk beds.

Loft bunk beds: These beds allow additional floor space underneath the upper bunk so that the available space can be used to accommodate additional furniture items like chairs, desks, dressers or couches. This is a suitable choice for growing children.

Study loft bunk beds: It is designed to allow children a quieter space for study along with space for other activities. Some of the elaborate study loft beds also include desks and cupboards in addition to the fully-equipped study area.

Novelty bunk beds: The designs of these bunk beds are based on whimsical themes, which are derived from popular cartoons and comics. These beds come in fanciful shapes and sizes and are quite fun and enjoyable for kids. For instance, some beds resemble the shape of a car, while others take up the form of dolls and playhouses. This type of bedding is most suitable for toddlers and is just perfect to add interest in the child’s room.

Triple bunk beds: This type of bunk bed comprises of an L-shaped formation to accommodate three people and is a great space saver. While some beds have a third bunk attached to the uppermost bunk offering extra under-loft space for storage, besides the traditional L-shaped configuration.

In addition to all these types of bunk beds, these beds are also made of a variety of materials like metal or wood.