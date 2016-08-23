Importance of concrete mix services in the construction industry

The durability of any building depends on its design and materials used in the construction of the building. Concrete is one of the very vital components that add to the strength of the building. There was a time when builders were mixing the concrete at the site. However, now you can get the concrete of required strength and quantity from specialized concrete suppliers like the Ever-Ready Bathurst Builders.

Concrete in brief:

Concrete is made of appropriate quantity of sand, small rocks suitable size, cement and water. The type of rock and cement and the proportion of their mix depend on the end use of concrete. However, in the normal course, Portland cement is considered to be an ideal choice for making concrete mix.

Strength depends on the mix:

The quality and strength of the concrete depend on the ratio and the type of rock that is used in the making of the mix. In some cases, even the type of sand used has its say in deciding the strength of the concrete. In the normal course, 15% cement, 40% crushed stone, 25% sand and 20% water is considered as an ideal mix.

Mix customized:

Manufacturers of concrete like, for example, Ever-Ready Bathurst Builders undertake to supply concrete that is customized to your needs. They ensure the strength, and the quantity of a mix are according to your requirements. Some of the other issues related to supply of concrete are briefly discussed here:

· The suppliers of concrete like the Ever-Ready Bathurst Builders should have state of art mixing plant. They must use superior quality raw materials. Further, they must ensure the mixing process is done under expert supervision.

· Further, the concrete mix should be tested in the laboratory. This is to ensure the strength of the mix is in accordance with the requirement indicated by the customer. In some cases, the customer may require concrete with exclusive color or fiber. The concrete mixing service should ensure such requirements are scrupulously accomplished.

· Normally, the concrete mixing services supply the concrete in their specially designed truck. They pour or spread the mix at the place or places identified by you. For example, if the concrete is to be spread over the roof, they would do so using a specially designed pump.

· Some of the concrete mix services provide you a calculator on their website. This calculator helps you in making a quick calculation of total quantity of mix needed by you.

· When you place your order for the concrete, you must specify the quantity needed by you. It is always advisable that you may order slightly more than the quantity actually needed by you. This will cover any shortage caused due to extra filling up made at the site. If you need additional quantity of the concrete mix, then you must specify the time gap between each load of mix.

Other services:

Normally, the concrete mix services also supply concrete blocks of varying sizes and strength. They undertake to supply the blocks to your work site. The service charges of the concrete mix services and the cost of concrete blocks normally include transportation charges as well.

Bottom-line:

These specialized services provide these concrete mix services which enable you to get concrete of superior quality. This naturally enhances the strength of your building.