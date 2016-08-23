The Magic of a Cambodia River Cruise

Rivers are referred to as the world’s main highways. This is true in the geographic sense as rivers flows through many territories spanning cities and countries alike. Historically, rivers also play an important part in forming ancient cultures and communities. It became the center of trade, transportation and many of the villages located close to these rivers. The same can be said of the Mekong River, one of the largest river systems in Asia. You can get a glimpse of the history that it helped shape when you go on river cruises Cambodia has to offer.

A cruise in Cambodia and Vietnam through the Mekong River holds a unique and once-in-a-lifetime experience. There are two ways you can experience the best river cruises Cambodia has to offer: 1) by enjoying the picturesque beauty of the river and 2) relishing the history and culture that it helped shape.

Cruising the Mekong river from Cambodia takes you through six geographic regions. Hence, it is a long and worthwhile cruise that is also like taking a stroll through historical and cultural lane. The Mekong River extends from Cambodia to Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar. It served as the life-blood for the villagers that settled near the river during the ancient times and until today. In fact, you will get a glimpse of these village settlers during your cruise along the river.

All passengers of the best Mekong river cruises Cambodia offers will get the perfect vantage point of these riverside settlements and their way of life. A private tour guide will also be joining you onboard to provide a historical timeline of the Mekong River so you can get a deeper perspective and understanding of the important role that the river played in the local people's lives. Instead of learning about this history from a textbook, you can get a first-hand look at the information being presented to you and how it has evolved in this modern day.

Your choice of a river cruise line can also make or break your cruise experience. Once you unpack your items, you can get settled in and be treated by a caring staff ready to attend to your needs. There are areas in the cruise ship designed for socializing and meeting new people. You will never know who you will meet on the cruise that could spark interest and share your vision in life. There are also spots designed to allow you to reflect or just be in awe of the beauty that surrounds you. You can go to these spots if you want to get a sense of the exotic scenery or take photos to bring as souvenirs home.

River cruises Cambodia has today is a treat for the eyes and the soul. You will have plenty of opportunities to see popular tourist destinations like Cambodia and Vietnam through a different perspective. At the same time, you can indulge in its undeniable beauty and serenity, that is the Mekong River. But above all, it is the learning and culture that you get to experience that makes every trip worthwhile.