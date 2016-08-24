What are your Reasons for Travelling? Common Questions for the Conflicted Traveller

We have to reflect wisely about picking our travel destinations. There are many key factors that can affect your travel itinerary like your peculiar travel style, the length of time available, and your funds for travel expenses. Print, TV and digital media have been a great influence in our decisions on which travel destinations to visit. But oftentimes these can be too overwhelming to the point where it may lead to procrastination. And we all know that procrastination turns you into an armchair traveler. If you’re having trouble deciding if you will go to Mekong Cambodia and cruise Vietnam via river boats, or a lovely summer beach vacation in the Philippines, here are some questions you can reflect on to help you narrow down your travel bucket list.

What is your reason for traveling?

Knowing why you want to do something is crucial since it is the driving force that will make you commit to your decision. It can be as little as wanting to take a photo while rowing a boat from Phnom Penh to Siem Reap or as deep as delving into the places where Buddha contemplated on your favorite teachings.

If you believe that travelling is about accumulating memories, or relaxing, or collecting souvenirs from different countries, it is always up to you. What is important is that you can realize your reason for traveling to make more meaning out of it to make it a memorable and rewarding experience.

Who are you tagging along?

Figure out if you’re going to be traveling solo, as a couple, or as a family so that you can make the best decision that will suit all of your companions. You can also sort out the activities that you will be doing at the beach in the Philippines, the art museum in Paris or at the river cruise Vietnam has beforehand.

What kind of vacation would you like to experience?

A solo adventure to sail from Siem Reap to Saigon, a beach and surf party, and a relaxing river cruise Vietnam has today offers different kinds of experiences to guests. Maybe your schedule in your work life is so hectic, you will be needing a vacation trip to relax and recharge. If you have a family, going on a vacation will also mean spending quality time with everyone. If you’re the adventurous type and are looking for outdoors action, travelling solo will allow you to see and do more things as much as possible.

How much time off do you have available?

You can’t afford to give up your day job, so you need to consider the days off you have to spend on your vacation. You can travel a little further away if you have more time and vice versa.

How much is your allotted budget for travel expenses?

The budget will also influence how far you can go for a vacation. The smaller the budget allotment, the nearer the vacation should be.

What do you want to achieve or learn during the vacation?

Do you want to speak a new language? Perhaps learn a new sport or hobby? Do you want to learn how to cook your favorite international delicacies from the locals themselves? Traveling can widen your horizons and talents if you put good use to it. If you’re passionate about wildlife conservation, then you can visit Africa. If you want to learn how to surf, go to Australia.

If you have already made a decision with the help of these questions, then get ready to pack up and go exploring.