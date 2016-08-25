How Drawers Utilise The Space Beautifully

A neat and clean room, with all the needful furnishings properly arranged, mirrors the personality of the person. Some furniture items are found in almost every household, which are inexpensive but are extremely useful; and the drawer is one such piece of furniture. There are always some small things that are difficult to store. Things like daily wear jewellery, powder, make up and other accessories can be easily kept in cheap chest of drawers so that these do not scatter everywhere and make the place look dirty. Hence, a chest full of drawers is an economic and space efficient solution.

Today there are many types of chest of drawers available, and you are free to choose one for your individual needs. They are typically wider when compared to the height, and comprise of stands on four sides for support. Generally, they are made of plywood, but nowadays wrought iron ones are also manufactured. They have the handle bars that enable a person to pull them open. From plain carvings to decorative front pieces, a cheap chest of drawers is available in various forms to suit your room décor as well as budget. Check My Furniture for more details.

Tips to buy a chest of drawers:

#Before you choose to buy drawers, it is important to check the quality of wood from which the drawers are made. Normally, oak, pine and cider are good choices for chest of drawers.

#Then you should select the place where you want to keep the furniture. Take the exact measurement so that the chest full of drawers can fit perfectly in its place. Depending on the availability of the space, you may buy a sleek cabinet with many drawers or the traditional version having the standard range of three to five drawers.

#Generally, people opt for a cheap chest of drawers having three large and two comparatively smaller sets of drawers. However, you may customise it according to your needs. You may also place a mirror on top of it, which can allow the women in your house to make up and dress up. A showpiece or a lamp shade or a flower vase can be placed above the chest to enhance the beauty of the room.

#You can also buy a comparatively smaller chest of drawers for children’s room that can store their books and toys. But make sure that the chest full of drawers is spacious so that the kids can easily make use of it. To match the colour scheme of the kid’s room, you can also get the drawer painted accordingly.

#Also check that the locks work properly and fit small wheels on the stands so that the drawers can be rolled smoothly.

#After you have chosen a particular piece, check each and every drawer by opening and closing it. Also see how comfortable the grip of the handle is. Then you should thoroughly check overall qualities like measurements, materials, cleaning ability, number of drawers and other important features so that you get exactly what you are paying for and that the furniture could be utilised properly.

This particular piece of furniture has been the stable home piece that is used worldwide for its multipurpose uses, and you can also be benefited by its features, if you can properly select one.