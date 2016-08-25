The Best Countertop Materials to Make a Difference when Remodeling a Kitchen

Remodeling any part of the house often excites many homeowners as there are usually prospects of new things to come. Countertops are central parts of all kitchens and any contractor for kitchen remodel in St. Joseph MN should take this into account and help you choose the right material. The selection should combine your taste and preferences with the expertise of the contractor.

Different Types of Materials for Countertops

As far as kitchen countertops are concerned, there is no one-size-fits-all for the materials used for remodeling a new kitchen in St. Joseph MN. There are different types of counter tops to use, and the choice depends on the taste of the client. They include house type, color, kitchen equipment, and so on.

Solid Surfaces

Among the materials used for a kitchen remodel in St. Joseph MN are the solid surfaces. They are made using polyester and acrylic. Such countertops do not require much in terms of maintenance, and you will not have to do any special cleaning or sealing. You can experiment with vibrant colors like tomato red or turquoise. A seamless installation from an expert in kitchen remodel in St. Michael MN will ensure that there is no debris or trapped dirt on the countertops.

Marble Countertops

Marble countertops are also ideal for kitchen remodel in St. Stephen MN, and these will suit homeowners going for glamorous looks and ultraditional choices given by their distinctive veining and luminescence. These countertops can withstand heat, which makes many people choose them for baking and pastry stations. If you are remodeling but have limited funds, you can choose tile countertops, which are inexpensive and modular. The tiles come in the form of porcelain and ceramic that offer limitless choices of designs and colors.

Granite and Soapstone Countertops

Contractors of Kitchen remodel in St. Joseph MN may also recommend granite countertops for your kitchen. The material entails a beautiful mottling and many natural patterns and colors to fit your kitchen. Your kitchen remodeling contractor may suggest stainless steel for commercial kitchens. If you want a tailored look, this is the best material to choose for your counter. If you opt for an elegant feel, but more subtle than the marble look, you should choose soapstone. Due to its depth and softness, it is the best for cottage-style and old homes.

Laminate Countertops

Some people will only choose stylish materials for their countertops and in such cases, their contractors will recommend laminate. It is made with resin blended with paper and fused into particle boards. Some forms of laminate countertops can have the butcher block or stone surfaces.

Eco-friendly Kitchen Countertops

You may need a good kitchen remodeling expert to guide you when getting a green countertop for your home. Studies have made the materials practical for use in countertops. Among the common materials are salvaged wood, bio-glass, and bamboo. If you want ancient looks, you can choose zinc countertops whose antimicrobial properties make them ideal for cooking spaces. Alternatively, if you want a more edgy material for your countertops, you can choose concrete. Such countertops fit well in lofts and traditional spaces.

