Tips for Collaborative Divorce Success

If you and your (former) spouse want to save time and money and also part ways amicably, which is excellent for the kids, then a collaborative divorce is the best way forward. However, it is not always smooth-sailing when it comes to collaborative divorces and it generally takes two to tango. You will have to put in some work as well as dedication and also hire an excellent divorce lawyer Murfreesboro has in order to conclude this process successfully.

If you are contemplating going through with a collaborative divorce, here are some useful steps to make the process go smoothly:

Have trust in the process

It is not just enough to hire good collaborative divorce attorneys Nashville has. In order to make this process a success, you must also be fully committed to making it work. After all, the reason why you have chosen this path of a collaborative divorce is because you believe that it is a better alternative to a litigated divorce which is often acrimonious. Once you have taken litigation off the table, it is possible for both parties to give their divorce a serious and thoughtful negotiation that will offer the best resolution to both parties.

Make full use of the team

If you have a collaborative divorce team including a collaborative divorce Nashville lawyer, as well as various other professionals supporting the process such as mediators, accountants, financial planners and child custody specialists, make full use of them to handle all the details in order to make this process a success.

With a large team by your side, you don’t have to overburden a single Tennessee collaborative divorce lawyer with all the details of the divorce across the board. In this case, there is a great deal of specialization and it is possible to call in the right experts to handle the issues that they are fairly well-versed in. This kind of team-based approach will be quite effective in finding solutions quicker rather than just relying on a single divorce lawyer Murfreesboro has.

Do the legwork

A divorce lawyer Murfreesboro has will generally offer you a host of assignments such as collecting financial data, income tax returns, or even compiling a list of assets. To facilitate a smooth and efficient collaborative divorce, make sure that you do your homework meticulously. This will also make the work of your attorneys a lot easier. In every collaborative meeting, you and your lawyer will come fully prepared and you can proceed forthwith without any delays.

Avoid the temptation to win the negotiations

The reason you have chosen the collaborative approach is because you are looking for a win-win settlement rather than a winner-takes-it-all. This collaborative approach will also help you avoid those long and often very costly litigation processes. When coming into negotiations, come with a mindset where you are looking for solutions for the divorce rather than settling scores or scoring points against your spouse. You must have the patience for very lengthy discussions during the process and must be prepared to make compromises, too, so that you can reach a settlement.

Listen to each other’s point of view

In a collaborative divorce, don't just dwell on your own point of view. You must take time to listen to each other's points of view. Listening is always the best way to come up with solutions.