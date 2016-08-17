4 Classic Ideas for Engagement Photos

Engagement photos are now becoming widely prevalent among engaged couples. The use of these photos is a great way to announce your engagement or the date of your wedding. Therefore, the demand for photographers to cover an engagement shoot has also risen over the past few years. Engagement shoots can range from fashion-forward trends that mimic magazine editorials to fun, personalized shoots that showcase the couple’s personality.

Even though the engagement photos trend have changed, there are a few classic ideas you can try to give a timeless appeal to your photos. With these classic ideas, you can work with a wedding photography Nashville TN team to create your photos. This will ensure that you can look back on them even years after you took them.

Use of Props

This is one trend that might be evident with modern engagement photography. However, the use of props had just evolved but it is not entirely a new concept. You can work with the best wedding photographer Nashville TN team to turn simple concepts to beautiful engagement photos.

You can add as many or as little props as you desire – it is completely up to you. You can go for traditional props like inflated letter balloons, chalk boards with writings, or buntings, you choose what suits your style. If you want, you can even customize the props to inspire creativity and infuse more of you into the shoot.

Globe Trotters

Another classic idea to try during your session with engagement photos Nashville TN team is to create styles and themes around popular destinations in the world. Do you want to create Parisian inspired shoot or the Wild West of Texas? Do you want to exploit the metropolis of New York to create a modern editorial shoot? Either way, you can create a compelling concept that provides a glimpse into your personalities.

Vintage Themes

The use of vintage and rustic themes for the engagement shoot is another classic trend. One reason for its popularity is due to the fact that you can get a lot of inspiration from British royal weddings, period movies, and pinups. It is also very versatile that you can add your own spin to the theme. The most fun part about using vintage theme inspiration for your engagement session is that you can have limitless ideas.

Naturally Styled Photos

If you want to be candid, you can eliminate props and outrageous costumes and opt for natural shoots. You can either take photos of both of you cuddling in bed, or watching the sunrise together. The idea is the shoot should not feel staged; as if the photographer is capturing the natural sweet moments between the couple. This type of shoot also tends to be more on the artsy side.

Were you able to find some inspiration for your own engagement photos? Learn to have fun with it and choose the best fit for your style. Even a simple concept will produce the best photos if you hired the right photography team for the shoot.