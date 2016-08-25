About Terracotta Chimney Pots in Sydney

From being used by the people in the Neolithic age, terracotta has turned into a fashion statement today. Terracotta is primarily a type of clay and is used in making many different items for use. The process involves mixing the clay with water and moulding it into any shape with the help of the hands. It is baked to obtain the finished terracotta product. Terracotta chimney pots Sydney shops sell fall exactly in this category. The purpose of the chimney pots has remained the same over centuries and even the clay material is the same. However, some better choices of clay and sharpening of the pot making skills of the artisans have kept the industry surviving and can continue to serve the people for a few more years.

Understanding the Chimney Pots and Terracotta

The terracotta chimney pots Sydney shops sell have two major functions to play. One is, when placed on top of the fireplace chimney, the chimney pot covers the open mouth and acts as a lid on top. This prevents the rain water from top from flowing into the chimney. This could create a problem since the water could even enter inside your house through the fireplace. In a city like Sydney, which receives very heavy rainfall, such precautions are a necessity.

The other role played by the Sydney terracotta chimney pots involves some basic engineering and physics. When the smoke rises up through the chimney and escapes into the air, there are times when the wind creates a back draft. At such times, the smoke gets sucked back into the chimney and can move downward. This can also cause a lot of discomfort to the residents of the house if the smoke flows back to the fireplace. Check out Anglo Chimney Sweeps.

Sizes, Shapes and Designs of Terracotta Chimney Pots

When you watch the skyline of Sydney, you might see a row of houses with the terracotta chimney pots on the rooftops. All of them might not be of the same size or shape. Actually, the people who make these terracotta chimney pots Sydney wide mould a number of other products as well in terracotta. It is a traditional art and very few people have the skill and expertise to mould them. But still in the case of the chimney pots, the varieties include the shape; round, square and rectangular. Then the shape gets narrower at the top, where the bottom size could be 12 to 13 inches, the top would measure 8 to 9 inches. Just below the hood on top would be the windows or square openings to let the smoke out sideways.

The purpose for which the terracotta chimney pots in Sydney are installed cannot be served if their bottom does not cover the top of the original chimney. This would be the starting point before you order the chimney top for your home. The suppliers of these chimney tops and cowls also have different models, including the ones for houses where gas based fireplaces are in use, and they are specially designed to comply with the local authorities’ regulations in NSW. You must make a thorough analysis of the choices available before buying and installing the chimney pot in your house.