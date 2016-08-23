Absolut Custom Glass Systems; For Quality and Professional Pool Fencing and Balustrading

One of the most challenging things landscapers have to deal with is a swimming pool. This is especially so when the pool has to be fenced for safety purposes. Finding a pool fence that is both elegant and safe is not an easy task. If you are caught in just such a dilemma, worry no more; with Absolut Custom Glass Systems, your pool fencing and pool balustrading woes are over. With professionals well experienced in pool fencing Gold Coast-based businesses, Absolut Custom Glass Systems is the ultimate go to solution for your pool fencing needs.

Why Do You Need Pool Fencing?

A pool can be a luxury that is perfect for any home, but on the other hand it also can be pose a big risk, especially when there are young children around. Investing in quality pool fencing Gold Coast-based service will ensure that accidents are prevented. Unlike traditional pool fences that do not take aesthetics into account, modern fencing from Absolut Custom Glass Systems considers your landscape design as well as your utmost safety. With their pool fencing services, you get to enjoy various advantages over other forms of pool fencing Gold Coast-based services. The benefits from their glass fences include:

Adaptability – the fencing does not intrude into your landscape design. Since it is glass, the fencing will not interfere with your existing landscape. You therefore do not have to worry about getting a landscape professional to redesign your exterior.

Visibility – the fencing creates a sense of space and light. Your views of the pool are not in any way obstructed; in fact they are enhanced.

Overall elegance – glass pool fencing creates elegance in your home making it look classy and beautiful.

You have a choice between frameless and semi-frameless pool glass designs. If these are not enough for you, Absolut Custom Glass Systems also offers you fully customisable designs that are made according to your specifications. Absolut Custom Glass Systems has a pool fencing certification Gold Coast quality rating, hence you are assured of reliable and professional results.

Do you want to create an even more elegant pool view? Try pool glass balustrading Gold Coast-based services from Absolut Custom Glass Systems. The company has handled numerous balustrading projects for both commercial and residential clients and you can be sure that they know exactly what you need. With a glass balustrade you can be sure that your pool will enhance or compliment the whole of your landscape design.

Whichever region you are in Australia, you can make use of the excellent services of Absolut Custom Glass Systems. Just ask for a free quote and then submit your specifications for the pool balustrade. Using only the toughest of glass, you are investing in something that is truly long lasting. For those who need customized glass pool balustrades, a quick call or email to confirm you requirements is all that is needed.

A Better and Safer Pool

It is time to make your pool safer and more beautiful. With Absolut Custom Glass Systems, you get the best of both; safety and elegance – and all this without the need to bust your budget! Call Absolut Custom Glass Systems today!