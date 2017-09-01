How to Channel Mid-Century Modern Elegance in Your Home

Well, it just won’t die—mid-century modern is still afloat in Australia’s design trends today. Some say it’s outdated and boring, but its simple elegance just pulls people in. Its clean and straightforward approach to design is refreshing for today’s cluttered society. Even bathroom builders Melbourne has these days install a lot of mid-century modern design-inspired vanity items in homes.

With mid-century modernism’s adaptability, it’s easy to mix, match, and be creative with it with today’s trends in Australia. You can take a clue from interior designer Mardi Doherty, who was inspired by Mid-century architect Donald Wexler in redesigning her terrace house.

She reimagined her Melbourne terrace house from a tube-like space with issues on natural lighting to a habitable and elegant slim home. The house’s tone was calm and earthy, something you would rarely expect from such limited space.

To achieve or at least imitate that, you don’t need to completely remodel your home. Starting with these areas, you can absolutely channel that mid-century modernism elegance:

Living Area – Organic furniture

Organic—it can be written on anything—shampoo, coffee, and even furniture. Organic furniture is designed and manufactured without harmful toxins like adhesives with Formaldehyde.

You can group organic pieces to create a holistic embodiment of mid-century modernism. For example, you can put a round-shaped mirror on your wall and reclaimed wooden pieces as coffee tables. Seal the look with plump sofas and open, unframed shelves.

Kitchen – More space

With kitchens, you might get confused which is better: form follows function or the other way around?

Mid-century modern design answers that easily. It marries form and function in the kitchen through its clean lines and quiet approach to design without sacrificing functionality.

Carole Whiting, who won the 2016 Belle Coco Republic Interior Award for Best Kitchen Design, approves this. She reveals in a Domain interview that kitchens should be quiet, functional, and should still be relevant 10 years from now.

You can embody this by starting to organize wet areas, cooking area, and storage in your kitchen. Next, you can also get unframed cabinets with horizontal patterns and a pop of orange countertops. It will instantly bring you back to the simplicity and eccentricity of the 60s.

Meanwhile, if you're opting for a total kitchen renovation, professional builders can also correct improperly positioned laundry areas near the kitchen.

Bathroom – Leisure with purpose

It doesn’t matter if you believe in evolution because in design it’s absolutely real. The contemporary bathroom designs of today still have that mid-century modernism trace. Colourful mosaics and clean décor in the bathroom play homage to the playful but straightforward 60s.

You can imitate that by starting small. Don’t commit yet by purchasing a retro-inspired bright accessory for your vanity area.

You can also follow it by painting your cabinets with teal or tangerine. A pop of colour against a boring bath colour can provide a good jumpstart for bathroom makeovers.

Meanwhile, if you really want remodelling, there are companies that specialize in bathroom renovations.