Design Elements That Can Make Small Homes Feel Big

Did you purchase a small piece of land? Are you worried that the house you are about to build on it will be too small for your family? These are legitimate concerns for anyone who is about to build their dream home with the help of professional builders such as Redink Homes. But you can rest assured that with the help of a professional builder and the right design elements, you will be able to make your small house plan seem bigger (or at least big enough to suit your needs).

Are you ready to start planning your dream home with a Perth new home builder WA has today? Follow these tips and guidelines to make it happen:

Vaulted Ceilings

A high ceiling is one of the easiest tricks recommended by a new home builder Perth offers to make your house’s interior feel more spacious. But in addition to a high ceiling, a vaulted ceiling can also make any room feel significantly larger. You can choose between a dome-vaulted ceiling or barrel-vaulted ceiling, depending on what fits your needs most. The spacious ceiling can give that sense of having more space than you actually do inside of your home.

Open Plan Layout

An open plan layout is another classic trick in the book for a new home builder Perth WA has to offer. An open plan design allows fluidity from one area of the home to another. Instead of confining each room from each other, an open floor design will make small homes feel expansive. It is also a great floor plan layout to incorporate into your home if you want to improve a sense of togetherness within your family.

Indoor and Outdoor Connection

If you have built a deck or patio, you need to attach it close to the main structure of the home. This will create a sense of connection from your indoor to outdoor living space. Even if your house’s interior space is small, if you connect it with an outdoor living space, it will instantly make your living space bigger.

High Windows

Another classic trick to make small house plans feel bigger is to install high or large windows. The use of large windows adds extra spaciousness to your home’s interior. It is also a great way to allow natural light into your home, which is an energy-efficient detail to incorporate into your home. You should also look into the different types of windows available so as not to compromise your privacy.

Minimalist

The more clutter there is inside your home, the smaller it feels! Hence, a simple idea to follow if you want your small home to feel bigger is to eliminate the clutter. Choose a minimalist route when it comes to decorating and planning your home’s layout.

There is no magic formula to building your dream home. Make sure you use the guidelines above when working with professional builders such as Redink Homes to transform a small house plan into something that feels bigger. If you want to get started, contact anyone from Redink Homes to have an initial consultation about the project through their website at https://www.redinkhomes.com.au.

Business Name: redink homes Name: redink homes Address: 16 Frobisher St, Osborne Park WA 6017 Contact Name: Sales Phone: (08) 9208 1111 Logo URL: https://www.redinkhomes.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/redink-logo-new.png Trading Hours: 8:30am - 5pm Trading Days: Mon - Fri