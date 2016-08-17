Hip Hop Dancing: Dancing Those Fats Away

Let’s face it, exercising can be both tiring and boring. But since it is good for our body we still do it. However, there are actually a few ways where you can have fun yet burn a lot of fat. One of them is Hip hop dancing. Hip hop is a style of dance that incorporates crumping, breaking, popping, locking and roboting. It is popularized by the African American youth culture around the sixties and is still continuing to evolve even up to this day. It is a great way to burn some fat because it involves movement of all the major body parts. Here are some other reasons why you should take HipHop dance Lessons in Sydney.

It makes you happier

Have you ever seen a frowning hip hop dancer before? You might have not, and you probably never will. A study conducted by the Journal of Perceptual and Motor skills showed that hip hop dancing can elevate the levels of positive mood and feelings. It also lessens psychological stress and fatigue. There are a lot of blogs online that will tell you that they are happy while they are dancing. In addition to that, since it is a dance class, you get to meet new people, see new sights and experience new things.

It improves your endurance, posture and balance

Hip hop dancing is actually a very strict discipline despite its street cred and contemporary roots. The moves that the dancers make are very demanding to the body and might take years to perfect. With that being said, on the course of learning this discipline, you improve your balance through breaking. Posture is another area that you will improve on while learning this dance discipline. Dance moves such as popping and locking require good posture because these moves are designed to fool the mind of the viewers. Dance lessons usually last for an hour or two. By joining Hiphop dance lessons in Sydney, you might also improve your endurance because of the intense yet constant movements that your body is going to make. Check out Dancekool.

It has a lot of anaerobic effects

This is just a fancy way of saying that it strengthens your muscles a lot. It involves a lot of movements that affect the core muscle groups. It will allow you to maximize the potential strength and function of your muscles. Because of that, simple day to day tasks will be a lot easier. This will also increase your confidence because toned muscles look good. Men and women throughout the world prefer healthy looking partners. That fact is encoded in our DNA. So, you are literally hitting two birds with one stone.

These are only a few of the countless positive things that enrolling in hip hop dancing might give you. Remember though that before making any rushed decision that you might regret in the future, consult a doctor first. Make sure that you are fit and able enough to participate in this rigid yet effective and fun weight loss routine. Once you get an approval from your doctor, go ahead and find a studio. There are a lot of studios that offer hiphop dance lessons in Sydney. Just choose one and be fit!