How Do Office Design and Furniture Affect your Company?

Business owners often underestimate the effect of design and furniture to the overall welfare of a business. The office design and the furniture can even dictate the productivity of your whole team. Although it might depend on the industry or the line of business that you are at, these things if not taken seriously can have huge consequences. Faulty office designs and furniture choices might lead to accidents and even loss in profit. In order to avoid that, careful planning and the right choice of furniture should be selected. Here are some points why choosing the right office furniture in NZ and arranging them in the right way is important.

1. The right furniture and office design can enhance work output

A study conducted by VIBE suggested that a comfortable, well-lit and well ventilated workplace significantly increases the employees’ productivity by as much 16 percent and reduces absenteeism by as much as 24 percent. An uncomfortable office chair makes sitting hard. Considering that the normal employee needs to endure 8 hours of uncomfortable work is unacceptable for a business owner. Remember that they provide the manpower for your company so make sure that they are comfortable at all times. So, take your time when it comes to your choice of office furniture in NZ.

2. Everything is arranged and organized

Office furniture does not only mean office tables and chairs. Having cabinets and folders available for every employee helps one organize paperwork and other things. By having these reduces the time wasted in finding the necessary papers that might be lost in the clutter. If your employees have extra time in their hands, they are able to deliver on time and with high quality output.

3. Lighting affects a lot of things

Though it is debatable whether low lighting or high lighting makes work more efficient, one thing is for sure, it has to be right so that everybody can function well. However, from the various studies conducted to try to answer that dilemma, one answer is unanimous: almost everyone prefers natural light. With that being said, before choosing an office furniture in NZ, always make sure it matches natural lighting.

4. It improves the company’s culture

When your employees see that you are taking your office design and furniture seriously, they feel important. This leaves them motivated because they feel wanted. When employees feel motivated, they are likely to yield quality and on time output. Once this culture is instilled on your team, they are going to pay it forward and might make your company successful.

5. Windows are very important

The RPI or the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in America conducted a study that shows that employees that work in windowed offices spend 15 percent more time on tasks compared to those who don’t. One of the primary reasons is that they don’t feel like they are forced to work or they don’t feel like they are in jail.

Remember that your employees provide you with the most important resource you have: manpower. So, make sure that they are in the optimum working condition to ensure that they yield positive results by choosing the right office furniture in NZ.