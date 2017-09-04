Increasing Your Cold Room’s Efficiency

Several industries depend on their cold rooms to operate on a day-to-day basis. While the typical commercial cold room Sydney providers offer can do its job well, some cool rooms work better than others for a number of reason. Everything from the installation, to the layout, to the maintenance work affects how long your cold room will stay efficient and functional. If you want to maximize its lifespan and efficiency, here are a number of factors that can help you out.

Installation

A cold room is a like a huge, walk-in refrigerator. Restaurants, convenience stores, and businesses in the food industry all rely on cold rooms to keep perishables from expiring. This is why cold room installations should only be done by accredited and trustworthy Sydney commercial cold room builders. Leaks, substandard materials, and poor installation methods can result in your cold room’s efficiency to be cut down by half from the day it was made.

As a business owner, it might be difficult to ascertain what is good or bad when it comes to installation. You can either read up on cold room basics so you know the common do’s and don’ts of installation, or you can invest in any commercial cold room Sydney has that provides follow through service, meaning if their installation is faulty, they can repair it for free.

Setup

Apart from the installation, the layout of the cold room also plays a huge part of its efficiency. While this may seem mandatory, many cold rooms don’t actually have an airlock. When it comes to layouts, there should be a plastic curtain by the entrance of your cold room. Not every commercial cold room in Sydney has an airlock. So while the temperature inside the cold room is low, every time the door opens, the temperature inside the cold room is severely affected.

Cold rooms should always have an airlock, and its size should be commensurate to the temperature decreasing devices it contains. For example, a weak cooler might do the job for small cold rooms, but it isn’t powerful enough to keep large cold rooms at a low temperature. You also need equipment that has enough power to do the job, but doesn’t consume a lot of energy.

Maintenance

There is more that goes on in a cold room aside from low temperatures. The average commercial cold room Sydney has nowadays is responsible for more than just regulating temperature – it also condenses any moisture in the area. The moisture can freeze, or it can seep into the insulated panels, and may even get to the inner parts of the cold room’s system, to the wires, hoses and other fragile parts. Icy rivulets can wreck havoc on metal and will wear down the equipment in time.

Careful maintenance can slow down the degeneration of your equipment. Regular cleaning to decrease the moisture in the cold room can stave off wear and tear. It’s difficult to find commercial cold room in Sydney that stays efficient forever. So regularly inspect your coolers and other mechanisms inside the room, and call a professional at the first sign of problems. As long as all three aspects are done right, your cold room can stay efficient and durable for a very long time.