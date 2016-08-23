Staying in Sukhumvit: Where to Get the Best Deals on Hotels

Sukhumvit is the heart of Bangkok with plenty of attractions including upscale hotels, shopping centres, dining areas and many other key highlights. If you are looking for a Bangkok hotel in Sukhumvit, then there are plenty of options that you can choose from depending on your preferences and budget.

Sukhumvit Road can easily be accessed via the Skytrain or the BTS station. It is not a monolithic and has plenty of areas with unique attractions as well as highlights. For example, in the Nana area, there is a street market along with a vibrant nightlife that many visitors will likely enjoy. The Asoke area of Sukhumvit is its business district with lots of high rise buildings housing offices and luxury apartments.

In the Thonglor and the Phrom Phong area of Sukhumvit, you can find a multicultural hub known for its large Korean and Japanese communities along with other expatriates. Here, you can truly experience Bangkok’s cosmopolitan vibe with various restaurants serving diverse international cuisines. If you are looking for a Bangkok hotel in Sukhumvit, you can find some great options here that offer you great luxury and excellent customer service. Towards the end of the Sukhumvit Road, you will land at the less touristy areas which are also less suburban.

Finding a Suitable Bangkok Hotel in Sukhumvit

The AETAS Bangkok is one of the most attractive accommodation options for many travelers in Bangkok. It is an excellent accommodation option for both tourists and business travelers. The hotel has excellent location being situated right in the heart of Bangkok.

The location is quite convenient giving you access to some of the most important attractions in Bangkok for both entertainment and business. At Aetas Bangkok, you will access all the most important conveniences as well as needs in order to make your stay in Bangkok as enjoyable as possible.

Being situated close to the Skytrain station gives you important transportation access that allows you to move with relevant ease around Bangkok. The Ploenchit Station is only a short distance from your hotel and will give you excellent connections to the MRT along with other main BTS stations.

Staying at this Bangkok hotel in Sukhumvit also gives you very easy access to the Bangkok shopping district with its many glitzy malls and shops. If you would like to depressurize and engage in some retail therapy, then the best shopping areas are only a few minutes away. There are also numerous dining options including restaurants and hotels where you can find various cuisines.

Rooms

Guests can choose from a variety of rooms which offer different levels of comfort and luxury at the hotel including superior rooms, deluxe rooms, executive suites, Governor suites and the Presidential suites.

The hotel provides complimentary Wi-Fi throughout its premises including all the guest rooms. There is also high speed wired internet connection which gives you an uninterrupted connection during your stay here. The hotel is also equipped with facilities for guests who have special needs.