Study Efficiency: Exploring the Benefits of the Cornell Note Taking System

When taking notes in lectures, you should try to avoid jumping to conclusions that may lead you to miss key information. Meanwhile, when you treat lectures and note taking on your Rhodia notebook like a chore, you probably won’t be able to get the most out of the valuable information your professors have imparted in class. Instead, you should treat note taking as an opportunity, go into them with the clear objective of gaining knowledge and taking quality notes on your Clairefontaine notebook. Developing this mindset helps cope with lectures that you may find less interesting.

Aside from defining what your goal is, you can attain an improved note taking skill with some reliable templates developed by experts. One of which is the Cornell Note Taking System. This article explores the ins and outs of this note taking system and how it can improve your efficiency in your class and help you develop better study habits.

But first, what is the Cornell Note Taking System?

The Cornell Note Taking System is a recognized technique for note taking. It usually involves dividing up your page with a footer at the bottom, into which you put a summary or an overview of what has been learned. Above this, the rest of the page is divided into two columns – the smaller left-hand column is used to write brief summaries, keywords, memory joggers or cues. The larger right-hand column is used to add more detail. Thus, you have notes that are easy to scan (the left column), contain more detail or cross references (in the right column), and an overview or summary (in the footer section).

The Cornell Note Taking System relies on five principles:

Record – details in the right column.

Reduce – summarize from the detail recorded and put in the left column.

Recite – use cues in the left column to recall or revise key points. Do this shortly after the lecture, it will help you remember the lecture.

Reflect – try to understand what the lecture and your notes mean, try and put information in context. You can add this information in the summary at the bottom of the page.

Review – quickly review your notes every week so that topics stay fresh in your mind.

The three areas of the system’s note taking template are used as follows:

– Add bullet points and brief information

– Add more detail on the main area

– Write a summary at the end

Before you can take effective notes that capture all key points on your Rhodia notebook, you must be able to identify what the key points are. To do this, you do not need to have the best notebooks for sale online. Any Rhodia notebook or LEUCHTTURM1917 notebook will do so long as you observe these essential tips:

· Listen carefully to what is being said.

· Think about what is being said and try to understand why that may be important in different contexts.

· Listen for emphasis being placed on certain words or phrases.

· Look for repetition of certain words or phrases.

· Look out for the re-wording and repetition of the same theme.

· Try and come away with notes that provide a good overview of the topic, like how things fit together, as opposed to concentrating on a collection of individual facts.

· Avoid duplication in your notes as this will slow you down when you come to use them.

When you are taking notes for your class lecture, remember that they are a resource to be used over and over again. When taking notes, keep future usefulness in mind. Visit our website at https://notedian.com/collections/notebooks/.