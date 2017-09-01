Swimming Pool Maintenance Guidelines: Closing Your Pool for the Winter

Opening your in-ground pool for the summer months is an occasion pool owners and their families, neighbors, and friends often look forward to every year. However, closing the pool for the fall and winter, on the other hand, generally doesn’t hold the same level of appeal. However, it is nevertheless a job that must be done; not only that but ensuring the job is done right and correctly is of utmost importance. Choosing the right pool covers and pool fencing Gold Coast pool supply stores sell is one of the responsibilities needed to keep your pool functioning right when summer comes along again.

Why should I “winterize” the swimming pool?

The purpose of “winterizing” your pool, which basically refers to shutting it down for the winter, is essentially two-fold: one, to protect your pool from the elements of the changing seasons, particularly winter; and two, to make for an easier transition when you reopen your pool next spring or summer. If you don’t bother winterizing your pool, or if you don’t take the time to do it carefully, you could end up with a dirty pool full of dead leaves and algae and possibly even damaged from a cold winter next year.

Steps for “Winterizing” your Swimming Pool

Here are a few steps you can use to help you close your in-ground pool for winter until it’s ready to be reopened for use next year.

1. Make sure to get reliable pool fencing services. Without installing pool fencing, your pool becomes vulnerable to accidents like slip and fall cases, among others.

2. If you have a heater and the pool has been in use throughout the summer, shut it off. Your pool doesn’t need to stay warm throughout the winter when it’s not in use; plus, you can save on your electric bill.

3. Next, it's time to clean the pool thoroughly. This will save you a lot of work next year. Vacuum the bottom floor of the pool, brush the walls, and skim the surface for any leaves, bugs, and other paraphernalia. Make sure to include cleaning the pool fencing so you won't have any foreign particles around that may possibly contaminate the pool while you're cleaning it.

4. After the pool is clean, it's time to check the pool's pH balance and add the appropriate winterizing chemicals to it. Your pool requires a different balance during the winter than during the summer in order to keep in clean and functioning properly. Try to have these chemicals ready and on hand before you start the pool-closing process.

5. Once this is done, you can drain the pool to the level you’d prefer, whether it’s somewhere below the return fittings or completely drained.

6. Next, remove ladders and ropes or anything else around the pool, including poolside furniture. Clean these items as needed and store them appropriately.