Things You Need to Know About Vacuum Excavation in Melbourne City

In the city of Melbourne, excavation has gone to an all new level. This has come up after companies have realized that excavation can be done in a new way using a vacuum. When it comes to excavation Melbourne City has today, contractors decided to simplify it and make it look simple and feel simple. A vacuum excavator uses a suction mechanism where the excavator creates some strong suction through a pipe with about one-foot diameter. One end of the pipe is made in such a way that it has some tooth-like structures which help in cutting through the soil. In Melbourne city, excavation of loose debris and litter is now easy. When water is used, the process is then called hydro excavation. Suction excavation is the best method when it comes to finding of underground utilities.

Below are some of the things that you need to know about suction excavation.

Which Equipment is Used?

This method of excavation is highly capital intensive rather than labor intensive, therefore, just a small number of working crew is needed. Typically what is needed is a powered vacuum suction machine to complete the process of excavation Melbourne contractors have to offer. Vacuum excavation Melbourne offers today involves transporting of the equipment using a truck to the site of excavation.

The type of excavation will depend on the type of soil. If the soil is soft, then the process can take 20 minutes to excavate a 12 square inch hole which is 5 foot deep. There are also portable vacuum excavators. These are usually used by hand, whereby only a single person is needed to carry out the process. The portable excavators are meant for digging up small holes.

What Are the Applications of this Method of Excavation?

The suction process is the most important aspect of excavation Melbourne contractors use today. It has many advantages and one of them is non destructive digging. It has many applications which are very relevant in the city. Some of the applications are done on a daily basis while some may take place every month. They include leaf removal, exploration excavations, replacing pipes and fittings, repairing railway track side. Renovation or installation of gas pipes, cables or even water pipes. Other applications can also be removing gravel from flat roofs and also the clearing of any environmental damages.

How Safe is the Method?

Vacuum excavating process is the safest known method when it comes to the excavation history. With a 98% safety condition on the crew, Envirolink Melbourne City, and other cities are embracing the method. This way, workers feel more energized and confident to work with the machines while on the excavation site. Your health and that of your workers are important even when working. When it is a matter of safety, Vacuum Excavation Melbourne offers is the most preferred option.

With an accuracy of 100% on the safety of underground utilities, vacuum excavators are always considered number one. It is always the best method instead of hand digging. In the city of Melbourne, excavation is easier, precise and cost effective.