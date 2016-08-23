Tips to Help in Choice of a Property Stylist

While some people have an idea of what they really want their house to look like, others are not sure of the current trends and could be green when it comes to home styling. This makes it a little tricky for them when they need to choose home stylists. In Melbourne, there are so many property styling professionals until it becomes difficult to pick on the best one in town. However, when the search is narrowed, it becomes easier. While shopping around for a stylist, an individual could take a look at the latest property styling Melbourne, hgps.com.au offers available for home owners.

Here are the starting points for a first timer looking for a home styling professional:

Website and facebook pages – Most home stylists detail all information pertaining to services they provide on their websites and facebook pages. A homeowner can take a look at websites and see for themselves certain services previously provided by a given home stylist. Of course this does not rule out scammers, so one must be extremely careful. Take a look at homes that have recently been styled – Most ads of homes on sale are styled. One can look at their designs and decide if they can use the stylist in their case. Of course this makes it easier to judge if the work is fine since sometimes whatever is on the net may be photoshopped or designed by specialists to give out the desired effect.

After identifying some stylists, it is also important to check if they offer the following:

Styling Relevance to the Market – A home stylist must ensure the chosen design is relevant to the existing times and matches the type of house. For example, a house built in the seventies cannot have the same styling as one built in the nineties if there have been no major modifications done to it. At the same time, the fact that a house was built more than twenty years ago does not mean it must look eccentric. It therefore pays to have a professional stylist who knows whatever is suitable for each situation. Take note of the furniture quality and quantity – Too much of something can be stifling. If a stylist overcrowds the house with furniture, rugs, artwork and floral designs, this might give the impression of congestion which might hurt the sale value of the property. Use a stylist who knows what brings out a satisfactory effect to the buyers. Consistency – Although too much of a given color might give an exaggerated impression, it is important that a stylist maintains consistency of color at least throughout the rooms. Using a mixture of interrelated colors could also help. A Perfect layout – The way items are arranged in the house plays a major role in styling. Buyers love to see a home that has attractive layout and décor.

All property stylists have their style. Ensure the one chosen offers nothing but the best. When their work is pleasant, be sure buyers will be pleased too.