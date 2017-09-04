Top Reasons to Choose Cremation Over Traditional Burial for Your Deceased Loved Ones

The process of planning a funeral before one’s death is considered taboo. However, more people are now opting to plan their funeral in advance to ensure that their families are able to face the inevitable with less stress. When it comes to planning a funeral, one of the things that most people think about is to choose between cremation and burial. While burial is the traditional option, there are a growing number of people opting for cremations Perth has today.

If you are unsure about the two options, below are some of the reasons to consider as to why cremations in Perth are more practical:

Financial Benefits

The cost of cremations Perth can offer is the primary reason to choose it over the traditional burial rites for your loved ones. The traditional burial process will require several processes such as embalming, cosmeticizing, and viewing. You must also take into account the cost of buying a casket and burial vault. These things add up to your cost while cremation is a one-time procedure. Tthe only thing you will have to pay for (aside from the cremation process) is the urn in which you will be keeping the ashes in after your loved one is cremated.

If you are worried about dignifying your loved one, cremation is a well-accepted process throughout the world. In fact, many families prefer cremation since they can keep the urn that contains the ashes of their loved ones with them.

Flexibility

The type of memorial service that is given to your loved ones with a cremation is more flexible than traditional burial would allow. The memorial service can even be conducted in the crematorium itself during the time of cremation. Or, you can even conduct a separate memorial service after or before the cremation. It is up to your family’s choice which is the most convenient setup for you!

Personalization

For families who would like to personalize the funeral service of their loved ones (especially those who have special requests prior to their death), the use of services for cremations Perth has would allow more room for personalization. Some people would even request to have their ashes spread at a specific place or body of water. By honoring these requests, you also give more meaning to the funeral service of your loved one.

Practical

Cremation offers practicality over burial in a lot of ways. For example, it takes less space wherein burial ceremonies would require a huge area to be able to facilitate space for the deceased loved ones. When the burial plots are utilized, it cannot be reused at a later date. Meanwhile, cremated loved ones can be kept within a family plot or crypt that can accommodate more than one deceased individual.

Death or the loss of a loved one is a time of grief for your family. By choosing the services that offer the best cremations Perth has, you can guarantee that they will be able to grieve and heal faster.