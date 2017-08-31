Top Tips for Buying Land to Build a House

If you burn with the desire to live outside the city limits, then the idea of buying land must ring a bell. Ideally, you have to consider certain factors before you close a deal on a land sale. Before you even look for those land for sale adverts on newspapers and other sources, the following realities must sink in your heart.

What are Some of the Benefits of Buying Land?

First off, the cost of land per acreage tends to reduce, further away from the urban centers. This means that as you move further away from the city, you are likely to spend less on land. Secondly, buying a piece of land enables you to build your home according to your own specifications. When that happens, you can have more space and more allowance for natural light in your new house. You can also have enough space to install green technologies like solar panels.

What are Some of the Drawbacks to Expect?

Buying land comes with its share of challenges. Especially if you buy land in the countryside, finding a skilled builder to travel all the way to your new destination might be a problem. Unfortunately, most of the cheap land for sale is further away from the city. If you find a land for sale in Newcastle, you should consult a reliable Newcastle home builder to agree on affordable wages in relation to the distance. In addition, the cost of transporting materials to the countryside could be higher when the piece of land is in the countryside.

You Can Rent Before You Buy

If the area is quite unfamiliar, it is advisable to rent a house first before you buy land and build yours. This will enable you to study the area and learn more about it from the locals, which could be impossible if you just showed up in your SUV with ready money to buy land. Alternatively, you can find information on New Central Coast house and land packages from relevant websites such as http://www.edenbraehomes.com.au/.

Factors to Consider

Zoning regulations: before you close a deal on a piece of land, you should consult local authorities to understand the zoning requirements in that area. In some areas, for example, homebuilders are barred from constructing a house in a piece of land less than 20 acres. It is also important to ask about any anticipated future changes in the area, such as the construction of airports, shopping centers, or stadiums.

Smells and Sounds: no one wants to live in an area surrounded by bad odor from nearby farms or factories. Find out the presence of such facilities before you buy.

Natural Hazards: some areas have natural hazards such as landslides, the presence of asbestos, and others. It is advisable to gain adequate information regarding such calamities before you buy a piece of land. Get a full disclosure to determine whether it is safe for you to live in the area. For example, the fire department can inform you whether the area has a history of fire hazards. You can consult Eden Brae Homes for more information on homebuilders in Newcastle and Sydney.